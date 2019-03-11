Sasia Adams murder: Case against boyfriend thrown out

Pandemonium broke out at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts earlier today after the matter against the boyfriend of Sasia Adams was thrown out by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Rick Sewcharran was accused of pushing his now dead girlfriend out of a moving vehicle in June last along Lamaha Street.

In throwing out the case, the Chief Magistrate informed the court that the prosecution has failed to make out a prima facie case against the accused.

As such, the matter was discharged on the grounds of lack of evidence.

Moments after the ruling, the mother of the dead teenager furiously attacked the young man whom she blamed for her daughter’s death. The young man’s lawyer are likely to file assault charges against the devastated woman.

According to a relative of the deceased, they believed that the case was not properly prosecuted.

Adams, originally of Essequibo but resided at East Street, Georgetown at the time of her demise was hospitalized on June 12, 2018 after she reportedly fell out of the moving vehicle being driven by the freed man.

The accused who was arraigned with a manslaughter charge held out that his now dead girlfriend fell out of a vehicle he was driving along Lamaha Street, Georgetown following an argument.

Adams while being hospitalised had told investigators that she fell out of the moving car which substantiated the young man’s claims.

However, investigators had disclosed that it appeared as though the woman was struck to her head and then pushed out of the moving car, resulting in her sustaining severe head injuries and dying, shortly after.

A post mortem examination conducted by Government Pathologist, Nehaul Singh proved that the teenager died of blunt trauma to the head. The now dead teen was employed at the Ramada Hotel at the time of her demise.