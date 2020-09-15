Sasenarine Singh appointed CEO of GuySuCo

Financial Analyst Sasenarine Singh has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (ag) of the Guyana Sugar Corporation ( GuySuCo) effective September 14, 2020.

This announcement was made by the Ministry of Agriculture via a press statement.

Singh holds a Master’s Degree in Finance from Lancaster University, an Executive Post Graduate Diploma from London Business School, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy from the University of Guyana. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACCA).

Singh is a Project Finance Specialist with over 16 years’ experience at turnaround management internationally and possesses tremendous leadership experience at building capacity in teams.

Singh will lead the Conditional Survey ahead of the reopening of the shuttered Enmore, Rosehall, and Albion Estates and is ably supported in this task by Mr. Vishnu Panday – Skeldon, Mr. Aaron Dukhia – Rose Hall, and Dr. N. K Gopaul – East Demerara Estates (Enmore).

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Demerara Bank Pravainchandra Dave has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors of GuySuCo. The other members are Anthony Vieira, Ramesh Persaud, Tarachand Balgobin, Ray Hanoman, Shamira Evans, Shaleeza Shaw, Mohamed Rafeek and Desmond Sears.

Paul Cheong, who was recently appointed Chairman of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), is named as an ex-officio member.