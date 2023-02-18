Sarwan back as GCB Chairman of Senior Selectors

See below for a statement from the Guyana Cricket Board on the appointment of Ramnaresh Sarwan as its new Chairman of Senior Selectors:

Ramnaresh Sarwan has replaced the Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Ravindranauth Seeram.

Sarwan had earlier signalled to the GCB his intention to once again serve in cricket administration. Consequently, Seeram has been reassigned to the Cricket Development Unit of the GCB. This decision was made at the GCB’s Executive Meeting held on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Ramnaresh Sarwan, during his previous tenure as Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee of the GCB, relinquished his role as he was promoted to the Senior Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies. Sarwan brings with him a wealth of experience having amassed 5842 runs from 87 test matches at an average of 40.01 and a highest score of 291.

In ODIs Sarwan had also surpassed the 5000 runs mark, scoring 5804 at an average of 42.67 and a highest score of 120 not out. These statistics along with his first-class record of 13405 runs at an average of 38.52 and his stint as National captain and West Indies captain are clearly exceptional.

The GCB expects that Sarwan will continue to build on the positive steps taken during his last tenure as Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee of the GCB.