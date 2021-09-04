Sarah Johanna house destroyed by fire, arson suspected

Millions of dollars have been lost after a two-storey house at Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara on Friday evening went up in flames late Friday night.

Based on reports, the fire was seen emanating from the second flat of the lot 11-14 Sarah Johanna residence at about 23:00h by passers-by. They immediately alerted the owner, who resides just next door.

Mala Narine told INews this morning that the fire service was called in and they managed to douse the inferno by 02:00h. However, the entire structure was destroyed by that time.

Narine alleged that a male, whom she shared a relationship with, was seen exiting the yard shortly before the fire started.

Both the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Fire Service are investigating the incident.