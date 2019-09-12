Santos, Mahaica Determinators are latest Limacol winners

Santos FC Under 20 kept their slate clean last evening with another win in the Limacol Football tournament.

Mahaica Determinators worked tirelessly for their first win. After a loss last week in the first round of play, the Mahaica Determinators squad were intent on turning their fortunes around in the 2019 edition of the Limacol Football tournament, and did just that when they come up against Police ‘B’ on Tuesday night.

The Mahaica Captain Eion Able led from the front, giving his team the necessary ammunition to challenge the law officers. Abel found the back of the net for the first time in the 6th minute, and further extended the lead in the 29th.

However, the boys hailing from the East Coast were relentless, and set up another scoring opportunity for their captain, which he took to complete his hat trick in the 33rd.

With the score at 3-0 by the half, ‘Police B’ cleaned up their act in the second segment, and Shamar Charles netted their first in the 59th. Leroy Charles followed closely behind with another in the 74th.

Just when it seemed as though Police would make a comeback, the lawmen missed a handful of promising opportunities in front of the goal. Mahaica’s Martin Willis added insult to injury as he scored in the 84th for a 4-2 victory.

Abel cited the team’s first loss as the reason for their determination. “Yeah, it was a good win tonight. After all, we came in the first game and we got beat by Pele, so we had to come out back on top tonight. We did a lot of changes in the team; we had to change the whole back and the center,” Abel explained.

In the second fixture, the Santos’ Under 20 team bagged their second win in as games, brushing aside Timehri Panthers in the process.

Marcus Wilson was the first to add his name to the score sheet in the 17th, but Timehri’s Daniel Moshettete (26th) equalized soon after.

Santos were by way of Rondel Peters, finally able to break the tie just before the half ended in the 44th.

In the second half, Santos were dominant once again, with Brandon Solomon (62nd) and Stephen Reynolds (67th) netting one each for the team. The encounter ended 4-1, in Santos’ favour.

When the New GPC Inc sponsored competition continues tonight (Thursday), Dynamic FC will face-off with Pele FC at 19:00hrs, and later Riddim Squad going toe to toe with Pouderoyen at 20:00hrs.

With a new champion set to be crowned, the twelve teams will be battling for a $400,000 first prize, while second place will walk away with $200,000. Third and fourth places will pocket $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The tournament is also sponsored by W.J. Enterprise, who are the sole distributors of Croxley paper.