Santa Aratak making strides in tourism

The idyllic Indigenous Community of Santa Aratak is making strides as it continues to promote its tourism potential.

Santa Aratak is the only Indigenous community in Region 3 and the closest to the Capital City of Georgetown. The small village can be found on the banks of the Kamuni Creek.

On a recent visit to the community, the Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with Toshao Hilton Williams who noted that the current village council is working to make Santa Aratak a top destination for Nature-based tourism.

“The Village Council is working to create a website to market our items, our transportation our accommodation, our food and everything that relates to our tourism package,” Williams explained.

According to Toshao Williams, visitors to the community will be met by hospitable people and given the opportunity to experience the way of life and culture of the Indigenous residents of Santa Aratak

“When you come to Santa Aratak, upon request, we provide tour guides, so you can have a visit based on what want. For example, visitor can have a tour based on the history of the village, whatever you wish we could have that on board” he said.

While the community works hard to boost its tourism package, help is also offered through Presidential Grants. Williams explained, “most of these grants are being expended on projects that are linked to tourism. Currently, we have our new kitchen which has been constructed in this building that we converted into a dining hall and this is a modern kitchen with a storeroom attached. Similarly, we utilised some other grants to purchase solar systems to power to our guest house,” Williams said.

Santa Aratak is now seeking technical assistance to market the village and has been collaborating with the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs in this regard.

The community offers day tours; the package includes transportation from Timerhi to Santa Aratak, there you are greeted with refreshments and taken on a tour of the village; lunch is then served and visitors are then treated to cultural activities and finally a refreshing dip in the creek before departing. Visitors can also purchase a wide range of Indigenous Art and Craft from the Kamuni Women Craft shop. [Extracted from the Department of Public Information]