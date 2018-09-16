Santa Aratack celebrates Indigenous Heritage Month

Hundreds of visitors from across Guyana and some from overseas braved the sunny weather and travelled up the Kamuni Creek on Saturday, to participate in Santa Aratack’s Village Day.

The Village Council of Santa Aratack opened the day’s activities with a formal cultural programme, at the community’s multi-purpose hall. This was followed later by several sport competitions and displays of the community’s heritage sites.

The welcome and opening remarks were delivered by Toshao Williams. “Santa Aratack is a peaceful settlement of Indigenous people from the Arawak nation and we are always happy and excited during this time because people of all walks come and enjoy our culture, our way of life. We welcome you with open arms. I encourage you all to make lasting memories here and when you go back home spread the word of our beauty and encourage more people to come next year,” Williams is quoted by the Department of Public Information as saying. The celebrations continue today.