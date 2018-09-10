Sandals Int’l Home Series: Windies women to face South Africa in three ODIs and five T20Is

Windies Women will have a chance to test how ready they are towards their World T20 title defense when they face South Africa in three ODIs and five T20Is from September 16 to October 6 in Barbados and Trinidad, according to a release from the Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Stafanie Taylor captains the 15-member squad to face the 6th-ranked South Africans, who will also be in the same group in the ICC WWT20 in November.

The selection panel has selected 13 players for the three ODIs with two additional players joining the squad for the five T20 Internationals.

Chairman of Selectors Courtney Browne said, “as we approach the ICC WWT20, both the ODI and T20 series will be key as out preparation continues towards the tournament. After a disappointing tour of New Zealand, our players now have the opportunity to be highly competitive in familiar conditions. We welcome the return of Shemaine Campbelle and Natasha McLean in the ODI and T20 squads, while Karishma Ramharack and Sheneta Grimmond will be joining the T20 squad for the first time. The team has plenty of experience and we would like to wish Stafanie Taylor and her team all the best for the series.”

FULL SQUAD:

Stafanie Taylor (Captain) Merissa Aguilleira Shemaine Campbelle Shamilia Connell Deandra Dottin Afy Fletcher Qiana Joseph Kycia Knight Hayley Matthews Natasha Mclean Chedean Nation Shakera Selman Anisa Mohammed Sheneta Grimmond (T20I Squad only) Karishma Ramharack (T20I Squad only)

The three-match ODI series will be part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championships as qualification for the 50-over World Cup in 2021 in New Zealand. The five-match T20I series will provide the WINDIES Women with international match practice heading into the Championships will be played in the Caribbean from November 9-24, in Guyana, St. Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda.

Tickets for the matches in Barbados are BDS $10 and in Trinidad, TT$35. Tickets are already on sale online https://www.kyazoonga.com/ticketCategory/1C6C7C9F-C118-48D4-A64B-65EEFAC62DCB and the matches will be streamed live on www.windiescricket.com

Barbados

1 st ODI – Sunday, September 16, Kensington Oval – 9:30 am

2nd ODI – Wednesday, September 19, Kensington Oval – 9:30 am

3rd ODI (D/N) – Saturday, September 22, Kensington Oval – 2:00 pm

1st T20I – Monday, September 24, Kensington Oval – 1:30 pm

Trinidad and Tobago

2nd T20I – Friday, September 28 – Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 7:00 pm

3rd T20I – Sunday, September 30 – Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 4:00 pm

4th T20I – Thursday, October 4 – Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 7:00 pm

5th T20I – Saturday, October 6 – Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 7:00 pm