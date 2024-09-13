Sand truck operators to be relocated in vicinity of National Hardware

Following an afternoon consultation with the Ministry of Public Works, sand truck owners, who are normally parked at the Ruimveldt reserves, have agreed to relocate their trucks.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill met on Thursday with the truckers at his ministry’s office.

The meeting aimed to listen their concerns. They also offered solutions to have them relocated.

The trucks that were previously parked on the state reserve in the vicinity of the Continental agency subsidiary and Torginol Paints Inc. They had affected the daily operations of that company. The practice of dumping leftover sand had also further intensified the situation. Therefore, a ban was imposed earlier in the day by Minister Edghill, prohibiting sand trucks from operating their business in that area.

A solution was therefore recommended and agreed upon to have them relocated in the vicinity of the National Hardware (southern side) between the Houston bypass road which would allow them to continue to ply their trade.

Expressing the government’s position on persons who are operating their businesses, Minister Edghill said “This Government wants to ensure that people have economic opportunities, but at the same time we have to maintain law and order.”

Speaking with the Department of Public Information, sand truck operator Quincy Jones expressed his views on the decision that was made.

“We had a fruitful discussion with the minister, and we were able to reach an amicable solution in terms of the relocation and so far we are happy with the outcome. Now the onus is on us to maintain the area.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by others at the meeting including Terry Hirriman, a sand truck operator, who was pleased with the decision that was made. Truckers had expressed during the meeting that they ply their trade to provide for their families, therefore this decision was welcomed.

Minister Edghill reiterated a stern warning to the truckers in attendance, that their trucks will be impounded should they fail to comply with the ban that was imposed Thursday morning.

He also reassured that traffic police will be on the grounds monitoring the operations of these trucks and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in the new location. (DPI)

--- ---