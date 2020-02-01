Sand truck drivers complain of police harassment  

Dozens of sand truck drivers operating at Ruimveldt Industrial Site, Greater Georgetown, are complaining of constant harassment by ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

The drivers, who were relocated from Lombard Street to Ruimveldt Industrial Site by the previous government, told this publication that a police officer has been harassing them for about a year now. The rank claims that their sand is affecting the paint business nearby.

“Every morning the police come and say “move from here”. They say sand going in the man paint. But that place is a sealed place… and all these trucks does cover… I can’t understand how sand going in the paint when all them truck get on [tarpaulin] on them,” one of the frustrated men related.

The drivers further pointed out that while they have not been told to move from the location by any government officials, they are still being forced to do so by police officers.

“Every morning police does come and harass we. This is where the truck park here. This is where we come every morning to make a hustle and every morning they coming and move we from here…,” they complained.

According to the sand truck drivers, “we just want somebody come and tell we where we can go and what we have to do. If they put we somewhere when people come, they want see what they buying, you can’t tell a man look I get a truck here, he want see wah kind of sand he buying… nothing telling us anything.”

Meanwhile, the drivers were told to move to the corner of National Hardware by a rank but they claim that they are fearful since the location is a haven for thieves.