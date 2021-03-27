Salesman robbed by armed bandits

Armed bandits on Thursday allegedly carted off with $1.4M cash from a salesman while he was driving on Mandela Avenue.

The police said the man is an employee of Guy-Bisco Importation Limited.

He told investigators that as he completed selling items on behalf of his employer at various shops, he secured the funds in the canter he was driving and proceed to return to his place of work in the company of his porter and warehouse attendant.

During a congested traffic stop in the vicinity of G.W.I, two perpetrators came up on a red and black motor cycle (# unknown).

The pillion rider jumped off the said motor cycle and lashed the victim two times to his head with a gun then pointed same to him and ordered him to hand over the keys.

The pillion rider then took out a grey canister which contained the $1.4M cash and the victim’s cellular phone and rejoined his accomplice and made good their escape.

Investigation underway.