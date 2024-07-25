Salesman drowns after falling into Corentyne River

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the suspected drowning of 47-year-old Paul Bahadur, a Salesman from Canje, Berbice, which occurred on 2024-07-23 at Orealla Village, Corentyne River.

Investigations so far revealed that Bahadur resides in East Canje, Berbice. However, he would normally sell pots and other kitchen utensils in the village of Orealla.

On Saturday, July 21, 2024, at about 11:00 hrs, Bahadur, along with three other salesmen, Michael Balgobin, age 34; Brian Chand, age 18; and Ricky Jaimangal, age 19, all of whom are from East Canjie Berbice, travelled to Orealla to walk and sell pots and other utensils.

On Tuesday, July 23 2024, at about 07:30 hrs, they went to the Orealla boat stelling to leave their utensils on the passenger boat and then proceeded over to the village of Siparuta.

According to Michael Balgobin, Bahadur was intoxicated after drinking alcohol beverages, and as he was about to jump onto the boat, he slipped and fell into the water. They then heard a loud splashing sound in the river.

Upon checking, they discovered Bahadur was nowhere to be seen. The captain, Niel Jittoo, was alerted, and a search party was formed.

At about 13:30hrs on 2024/07/23, the search party found the body of Paul Bahadur. No foul play is suspected. A post-mortem examination is slated to be conducted.

Investigations continue.

