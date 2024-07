Thirty-five-year-old Carletta Blake, a sales representative was on Tuesday granted $400,000 bail on two counts of ‘cyberbullying’ charge.

Police stated that she used a computer system to humiliate a person contrary to Section 19(5)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2018.

The defendant appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to her.

She was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to July 23, 2024.

