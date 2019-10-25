Sailor killed at Parika Stelling

A 48-year-old man lost his life Thursday night after he was stabbed with a scissors at the Parika Stelling.

Shurlon Errol Cutting, a sailor attached to the Transport and Harbours Department, succumbed to his injuries whilst being treated at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

Cutting, of North Ruimveldt, reportedly told the suspect to remove from the Stelling.

As a result, an argument ensued.

Cutting then reportedly armed himself with a piece of wood and lashed the suspect about his body.

In return, the suspect reportedly took a pair of scissors and stabbed the sailor under his left armpit.

The suspect, a 28-year-old labourer of Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice, was arrested.

According to police, he was seen with injuries about his left abdomen and left knee and was escorted to Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and discharged.