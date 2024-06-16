Sacrifices of Enmore Martyrs instil importance of safeguarding freedoms against totalitarianism, constitutional violations – PPP

See below for a message from the People’s Progressive Party on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Enmore Martyrs:

On the 76th anniversary of the Enmore Martyrs, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) commemorates the selfless sacrifices of the five slain sugar workers: Rambarran, Pooran, Lallabagee, Surajballi, and Harry.

In 1948, faced with severe social and economic hardships, the oppressive “cut and load” cane harvesting system, and the denial of a representative union, sugar workers were compelled to protest. Their fair demands ignored, riot police responded with violence, killing five innocent workers. These martyrs died seeking a better life for all workers, profoundly impacting Dr. Cheddi Jagan. At their funerals, Dr. Jagan silently vowed to dedicate his life to liberating the Guyanese people from exploitation and oppression.

Dr. Jagan’s unwavering determination, despite incarceration and deprivation of rights, led to the founding of the PPP in 1950. His relentless struggle for the advancement of Guyana and its people never wavered, even in the face of oppressive forces.

The Enmore Martyrs and Dr. Jagan’s struggles guided us through the dark period when thousands of sugar workers were unjustly fired by the APNU+AFC coalition, plunging them into economic despair. Their legacy inspired us as the APNU+AFC government implemented harsh economic policies and attempted to steal the March 02, 2020, elections, defying the will of the Guyanese people.

Their sacrifices instil in us the importance of safeguarding our freedoms against totalitarianism and constitutional violations. The PPP remains committed to honoring the memory of these martyrs to ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten.

