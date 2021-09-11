Rutherford “FIT” for Sunrisers call-up

Deemed unfit hence his exclusion from the West Indies T20 World Cup squad, Guyanese Sherfane Rutherford has now been roped in by the Sunrisers Hyderabad to play in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rutherford is set to replace Johnny Bairstow, who has been named in England’s T20 World Cup squad and could likely be named in England’s Ashes tour party as well.

The 23-year-old Guyanese left-handed batsman will now play for his third IPL franchise, having previously represented the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians.

In an interview with this publication, the talented Rutherford said, “First of all I must thank God for the opportunity and you know, it is a great feeling. This morning I got the message from my agent that I would be representing the Sunrisers in the IPL and replacing a very good player. It is a good opportunity for me [to] go and do the best I can, and most obviously, enjoy it.”

Rutherford also went on to state that he is ecstatic that all the hard work he has put in has finally paid off.

“Also, you know, there is a way that when you put in that hard work and it’s good to see that it is paying off. It wasn’t easy, but with hard work and prayers, there is always a way. I am happy that my hard work is paying off, and I will look to continue [working hard],” Rutherford lamented.

Currently in the CPL runs table after 7 innings Rutherford has scored a total of 201 runs at an average of 40.20 with a strike rate of 136.73 and a high score of 58, currently ranked as the 6th highest on the table. Rutherford has also smashed the fifth highest number of maximums, a total of 15.

Rutherford noted that he is extremely grateful to his parents who have always supported him and continued pushing him to keep on striving. He also related that he is thankful to his fiancée, his fans, his friends for encouraging him and being around.