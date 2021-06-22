Russian Direct Investment Fund confirms authenticity of Sputnik V in Guyana

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), in a letter to Guyana’s Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, confirmed the authenticity of the Sputnik V vaccines in the country.

Guyana’s Ministry of Health today released the letter which was dispatched by RDIF Director General Alexander Christyakov.

In a brief statement, the Ministry said “the letter dismisses Mr Joseph Harmon’s malicious and reckless statements that the Sputnik V vaccines in Guyana are fake. The batch numbers issued by the RDIF matches that of the vaccines received by the Ministry of Health. So now that there is no doubt about the authenticity of the Sputnik V vaccine in Guyana.”

In light of this, the Ministry called on the Opposition Leader to “to publicly withdraw his reckless and irresponsible statements, and to issue a public apology to the Guyanese people for the irreparable harm that he has done to national vaccination program, the distrust that he has created and the vaccine hesitancy that he caused which has indirectly put at risk the lives of many Guyanese.”

Additionally, the Ministry has called on Harmon to “make a forthright statement in support of the vaccination program and to stop playing cheap politics.”

Harmon, during a press conference last week, had called on the government to discontinue the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in its immunisation programme amid substantiated concerns that the vaccines were fake.

Harmon, in a statement on Monday, later admitted that the question of the authenticity of the vaccines “is not so much of an issue”.

Harmon is fully inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine.

See full letter: