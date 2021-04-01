Russian Covid-19 vaccines to arrive tomorrow

A total of 25,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia is expected to arrive in the country tomorrow.

A notice from the Ministry of Health says that the vaccines will be arriving at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport tomorrow at around 13:40hrs.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony is slated to accept the vaccines on behalf of the Guyana Government.

Guyana purchased 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccines for some US$4M. The vaccines will be arriving in the country in various batches.

The country’s vaccination campaign started in February with frontline health workers and the shots are now available to persons 40 years and over. Over 36,000 persons in Guyana have been vaccinated to date.

Guyana also benefited from 24,000 AstraZeneca vaccines under the COVAX mechanism.

In addition, the country received 80,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from India, 20,000 Sinopharm doses from China, and 3000 AstraZeneca vaccines through the Barbadian Government.