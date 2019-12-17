Rural Constable stabbed to death at Durban Park

The lifeless body a Rural Constable (RC) attached to the Guyana Police Force Sports Club was this morning found at Durban Park with multiple stab wounds to the neck and throat.

He has since been identified as 28-year-old Seon Anthony Burry also called “Cenestro” of Lot 194 Section A, Field 7, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Based on information, his body was discovered at about 5:45h. He reportedly left home at about 3:30h to train athletes. Burry was also an athletic coach. Burry was enlisted in the Force as a Rural Constable on July 17, 2015.

His body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation mortuary awaiting a post mortem.

The Guyana Police Force wishes to express its condolences to the immediate family, relatives and friends of the now dead man.