Rupununi teen remanded for stealing cattle, horse

Felix Marks, called ‘Chubby’, a 19-year-old mechanic of Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) was remanded to prison for stealing six heads of cattle and a horse. Marks was arrested on Saturday by a rank from the Lethem Police Station and charged on Monday with the following offences:

** Six (6) counts of Larceny of Cattle, Contrary to Section 176 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

** One (1) count of Larceny of Horse, Contrary to section 176 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

The accused appeared at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court on Monday before His Worship, Omadatt Chandan, who read the charges to him. Marks was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to March 11, 2025, for report.

