Rupununi teen fatally stabbed during argument over gold

A teenager was in the wee hours of Sunday stabbed to death during an argument with another man over gold at Marudi Mountain mining area.

Dead is 17-year-old Shadrack Martin, of Aishalton Village, South Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Based on reports received, the incident occurred at approximately 01:00h on the day in question.

While information remains sketchy, Inews understands that the two men were engaged in a heated argument during which the suspect, a Venezuelan national, armed himself with a knife and dealt the teen several wounds about his body.

As a result of the stabbing, the teenager reportedly collapsed and died soon after.

Police sources stated that a team of detectives was dispatched to the area to launch an investigation and transport the body back to Lethem.