Rupununi rancher killed with bow and arrow

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 32-year-old rancher of Karaudanawa Village, South Rupununi, who was killed by a bow and arrow.

Pius Ernest was reportedly killed by a 50-year-old farmer at around 22:00hrs on August 5.

According to the Guyana Police Force, investigation so far revealed that the suspect saw his spouse in the company of Ernest(deceased) at a location in the village and he armed himself with a bow and arrow and fatally shot the man in the upper part of his body.

The suspect has since been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.