Royston King booted as Town Clerk

Town Clerk of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council of Georgetown, Royston King has been fired from the local organ body, weeks after he was under the microscope for gross misconduct.

Inews understands that King appeared before the Local Government Commission and refused to answer to the findings of the Commission of Inquiry, which was chaired by retired Justice Cecil Kennard.

One of the 31 recommendations from the final report suggested that criminal charges be laid against King. If he was found guilty of the said offence, it was highlighted that the Special Organised Crime Unit and the Auditor General should continue with the probe.

Findings from the CoI showed that King leased lands to a shipping company, which is owned by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

“I’m recommending that there be further investigation in the form of a forensic audit to be conducted by the Audit Office of Guyana…By granting a lease of property when the land is not owned by City Hall is a misrepresentation and may very well amount to a criminal offence,” Kennard had stated during the handing over of the final report.

Meanwhile, one of the most important instructions was to have the Council establish a functioning legal division with an attorney-at-law who can assist in any legal matters that arise. Given the fact that legal matters are dealt with every day, Kennard made it clear that one individual should be entirely responsible for all legal issues.

Other revelations suggested that after a No-Confidence Motion was brought against the Town Clerk by former Councillor Sherod Duncan, the Mayor allowed the King to seek advice from his lawyer, Maxwell Edwards which was later presented to the Council.

After that, King requested that the motion should be placed for discussions but it was brought before the Council. The CoI maintained that legal independent advice should have been obtained, which can be made available if the Council appoints a legal representative.