Roxanne Myers makes court appearance on misconduct charges

Deputy Chief Elections Officer Roxanne Myers this morning made her first court appearance in relation to two counts of misconduct in public office charges filed against her by the State in relation to the March 2 elections.

Myers was arrested on Tuesday after she surrendered to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters moments before the Police Force issued a Wanted Bulletin for her arrest.

The Police had said ranks have been trying for over a month to question the DCEO in relation to its ongoing probe of electoral fraud following the March 2 polls.

The police had said that DCEO was arrested for the offence of “conspiracy to defraud” and that when she was told of the allegation, she exercised her right to remain silent.

But Attorney Ronald Daniels, one of the lawyers representing Myers, refuted the account provided by the Police Force, contending that his client was arrested for “perverting the course of justice” – something which the police had denied.

In August, the police said it was launching a probe after “formal reports” were received alleging “criminal conduct” by Chief Elections officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield and embattled Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, as well as others, in relation to the elections and the events that followed thereafter.