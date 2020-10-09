Roxanne Myers gets $300,000 bail

Deputy Chief Elections Officer Roxanne Myers has been granted bail in the sum of $300,000 when she made her first court appearance today at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Myers was slapped with two counts of misconduct in public office charges regarding the March 2 election. She was granted $150,000 bail on each charge.

She is expected to make her next court appearance on October 23.

Myers was arrested on Tuesday after she surrendered to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters moments before the Police Force issued a Wanted Bulletin for her arrest.

The Police had said ranks have been trying for over a month to question the DCEO in relation to its ongoing probe of electoral fraud following the March 2 polls.

The police had said that DCEO was arrested for the offence of “conspiracy to defraud” and that when she was told of the allegation, she exercised her right to remain silent.

But Attorney Ronald Daniels, one of the lawyers representing Myers, refuted the account provided by the Police Force, contending that his client was arrested for “perverting the course of justice” – something which the police had denied.