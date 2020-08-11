Rowley’s PNM declares election victory in TT

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has declared that the People’s National Movement has won the 2020 General Election in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago hosted their elections today and the winner was confirmed some five hours after the close of polls.

According to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) more than 1.1 million people are eligible to vote in this year’s election.

Rowley said the party had won 22 of the 41 seats, down from 23 in the 2015 general election, “against all odds.”

Reports are that Kamla Persad-Bissesar’s United National Congress party wants a recount.