Rotary Club of Georgetown makes donation to Caribbean Islands affected by Hurricane Beryl

See below for a statement from the Rotary Club of Georgetown assisting affected Caribbean Islands in the wake of Hurricane Beryl:

The Rotary Club of Georgetown has made notable contributions to society such as the construction of the Convalescent Home, construction of water wells in areas such as Old England/Siberia, Coomacka and Kuru Kururu; numerous donations to several organizations throughout the length and breadth of Guyana; food supplies for many senior citizens homes; Christmas gifts to children hospitalized as well as medical equipment to the Georgetown Public Hospital and other institutions; sponsorship of other Rotary, Rotaract and Interact clubs; several medical outreaches and many other projects over its 65 plus years of humanitarian service in Guyana.

The club will continue to offer assistance within seven main areas namely, Peace and Conflict Prevention and Resolution, Disease Prevention and Treatment, Water and Sanitation, Maternal and Child Health, Basic Education and Literacy, Economic and Community Development and Care for the Environment.

On July 5, 2024, the Rotary Club of Georgetown responded to requests for humanitarian aid to citizens of the islands who were affected by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Beryl which raged through several Caribbean islands in our region over the past few days.

After the request for help was announced at a meeting of the club on July 3rd, 2024, members of the club immediately responded with financial contributions, food supplies and other necessary items for the donation.

An official simple handing over of the items to the Civil Defense Commission (CDC) to assist in the hurricane relief took place at Friendship valued at over $1M and included:

• 5 tons of rice from NAND Persaud and Company;

• 50 boxes of mackerel tuna and sausages donated by DeSinco Trading;

• 2 Stihl chainsaws donated by Farfan and Mendes;

• 50 mosquito nets.

President Natasha Vieira indicated that she was happy that the members of the club responded swiftly on such short notice to contribute to this effort. The Club’s donation of food supplies and other items is a testament to our unwavering commitment to service and community support to our brothers and sisters in the region. We stand with those affected by the hurricane and pledge to continue our efforts to bring relief and hope. The shipment will leave on Sunday for Grenada.

About Rotary

The Rotary Club of Georgetown is the first club established in Guyana serving communities across the country since 1959. Rotary Club members are volunteers who work locally, regionally and internationally to combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, provide education and job training, promote peace and eradicate polio under the motto “Service above self”.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change in communities around the globe. For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to improve lives through service.

As members of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, we are united by our commitment to community service and humanitarian efforts including victims of disasters. In this regard, the club responded to the aid in the wake of Hurricane Beryl

--- ---