Rotary Club of Georgetown Central launches ‘Wellness Space’ at National Park

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central launched a specially designated Wellness Space at the National Park on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The launch event was preceded by a Fitness Walk.

This initiative aligns with the Park’s development and Zone Plan and is in keeping with Rotary International and the District’s mandate for Clubs to support the thrust towards mental health awareness.

Guest Speaker for the event, Dr. Shivannie Persaud, of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and the Family Health and Wellness Clinic, provided valuable insights on general health and wellness. She emphasised that mental health awareness is part of an ongoing effort to reduce the stigma around mental illness and mental health conditions.

She also highlighted the positive impact of regular exercise on mental and emotional well-being as well as the importance of a healthy lifestyle that includes relaxation and adequate sleep.

To further raise awareness, green ribbon pins; a symbol of mental health awareness were distributed to participants to raise mental health awareness and break the stigma. The Rotary Club of Georgetown Central remains committed to enhancing the Wellness Space, creating a serene and rejuvenating environment for citizens to relax and reconnect.

The Rotary Club extends sincere appreciation to our sponsors for supporting the promotion of healthy lifestyles, prioritising mental health, and creating a lasting impact in the community. For more information about the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central and its community initiatives, please visit the Club’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

