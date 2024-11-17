Roston Chase ecstatic to join GAW for upcoming Global Super League

West Indies all-rounder, Roston Chase has opened up about the move to join the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSLT20).

“Joining the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the inaugural Global Super League is an incredible opportunity for me,” said Chase as he prepares to don the Warriors’ iconic jersey.

“This team has a proud history, and I’m honoured to contribute to their journey in this landmark tournament. Playing in Guyana, in front of some of the most passionate fans in cricket, is something I’m truly looking forward to. I’m ready to give it my all and help bring the title home.”

The ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSLT20) runs from November 26 to December 7, 2024, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, and promises to be a thrilling showdown of international cricketing talent.

The GSLT20 will bring together five elite teams from across the world to compete for a whopping US$1 million prize pool. In addition to the Guyana Amazon Warriors, fans will witness powerhouses like Hampshire Hawks (England), Lahore Qalandars (Pakistan), Rangpur Riders (Bangladesh)and Victoria (Australia)

The tournament promises to deliver high-intensity cricket, featuring 10 electrifying matches and culminating in a grand finale on December 7th.

Fans can secure their seats to watch Roston Chase and the Warriors in action. Tickets range from $1,000 to $7,000 and are available at multiple convenient locations:

Georgetown: Local Box Office, 233-234 Camp Street (Weekdays: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM | Saturdays: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

Berbice: A. Ally and Sons, 15-9 Main and New Streets, New Amsterdam Sensation Variety and Gift Shop, 10 Number 78 Public Road, Corriverton

Essequibo: ICAN Technologies, 1 Apartment 47 WD’s Mall, Charity ICAN Technologies, 53 Cottonfield, Essequibo Coast S&N Creole Snackette, Cottonfield Old Road, Essequibo Coast



