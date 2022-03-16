Rosignol fisherman missing after boat capsizes in Atlantic Ocean

A 26-year-old fisherman is now missing after the vessel he was working on capsized off the West Berbice Coast in the Atlantic Ocean.

Missing is Suraj Daneshwar, a father of one, of Rosignol, West Bank Berbice (WBB) who has been working in the fishing industry for the past five years.

Reports are that he and the boat’s captain went out to sea on Tuesday morning and were scheduled to return tomorrow. However, sometime between yesterday and this morning, the boat capsized.

While the captain managed to survive and make it back to shore, the fisherman went missing.

Upon returning to shore and reporting the matter, a search and rescue team was dispatched to the location where the boat went underwater.

The vessel has since been recovered and brought to shore but there were no signs of the missing fisherman.

The captain is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Local authorities are still searching for three fishermen who went missing after the vessel they were working on capsized in the Atlantic Ocean on March 9.

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are probing the alleged capsizing of a fishing boat which has left fisherman, Suraj Daneshwar called Sunny, age 26-years, of Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, missing at sea.

Suraj Daneshwar along with the boat’s captain, Oneil Deputron on March 15, 2022 about 05:00 hours left 3-Door Koker at Rosignol, W.B.B, headed for sea, in a 36ft wooden boat equipped with a 40 hp engine.

About 08:20 hours, on March 16, 2022, the captain, Oneil Deputron went to the Blairmont Police Station where he reported that about 21:00 hours on March 15, 2022, while returning from sea – in the vicinity of Bath Settlement W.C.B, about 4 miles offshore – a large wave hit the boat which capsized, resulting in both himself and the now missing man falling into the water.

Deputron related that about 10 to 15 seconds after he managed to resurface and held onto the boat and upon looking for Daneshwar, he did not see him. The man further stated that the boat began to drift in the sea with him, until he was rescued by another fishing boat which was heading in his direction. He related to them what occurred and a search was carried out for the missing man Daneshwar but was unsuccessful. Subsequently the captain was taken ashore and later reported the matter to the police.

On today’s date (2022-03-16) about 10:30 hours, a party of policemen visited the scene and launched a search for Suraj Daneshwar, which up to this time is ongoing.

Oneil Deputron is presently receiving treatment at the Fort Wellington Public Hospital as investigations continue.