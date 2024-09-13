Rosehall Estate workers on strike

Factory workers attached to the Rosehall Sugar Estate downed tools in protest over the firing of two workers.

The workers are being backed by their union, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU).

The two workers who were dismissed on Thursday are the Production Manager and the Head Lab Technician.

Both are being represented by the National Association of Agricultural Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE).

GAWU workers are also protesting the appointment of a new Production Manager.

That person, they say was the Production Manager in 2017 when the estate was closed.

“Once he stays we will not be working,” Sewchan Manga, one of GAWU’s representatives, said.

Reports are that the Production Manager and Head Lab Technician were fired after reported irregularities with the declared production figures.

