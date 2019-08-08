Rose Hall pensioner homeless after fire guts home

A pensioner is now homeless after her Rose Hall Town, Berbice home was flattened by fire on Wednesday evening.

Datrin Desika lived alone in the two-bedroom wooden house situated on Middle Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

Desika said that she lit a mosquito coil and shortly after she left home to visit a neighbour’s house to get some water. The woman related that as she was returning home, she saw the house on fire.

Initial reports indicate that the fire was threatening a second building, which is situated next to a lemonade factory.

Quick response from members of the Rose Hall Fire Service prevented the fire from spreading. The shaken pensioner is being supported by neighbours.

Over the past week, there were three other fires in Berbice which left a total of six persons homeless.