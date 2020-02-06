Rose Hall bandit jailed for 43 years

A Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) bandit was on Wednesday sentenced to 43 years for robbery, discharging a loaded firearm, and attempted murder.

The 24-year-old man was earlier found guilty of three indictments.

Curt Baston was found guilty of the robbery committed on Vanisha Shrikisson. The woman was robbed of $1,000,027 cash; $112,000 in phone cards and $130,000 in jewellery on April 30, 2016 at Rose Hall Town.

Baston was also jailed for attempted murder after he wounded Samuel Fernandez on the same day at Rose Hall Town. Additionally, he was found guilty of discharging a loaded firearm.

Baston told the court that he had accepted the guilty verdicts. In handing down the sentence, Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall said she took into account the nature of the crimes. She said while members of a family were getting themselves ready for the day’s chores, Baston pounced on them, recalling testimony that he told them “he gon done one of them”.

The Judge told Baston that she understood “done” to mean kill. She also took into account the fact that Baston was previously convicted for crimes of a similar nature. He was sentenced to 15 years for the attempted murder, 13 years for the robbery under arms and another 15 years for discharging a loaded firearm with intent.

The sentences will run concurrently. Baston was represented by Attorney Saria Sabsook.