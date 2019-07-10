Roger Khan released from US prison

Shaheed “Roger” Khan has been released from prison on Monday and is now in custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as he awaits deportation to Guyana.

According to the ICE website, Khan is in custody at the Krome Detention Facility in Miami, Florida. According to reports received, the process for deportation to Guyana has started and Khan is expected to arrive in Guyana soon.

Upon deportation, Khan will be escorted to Guyana by members of ICE and upon his arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, he will be handed over to local law enforcement authorities.

Crime Chief (ag) Michael Kingston earlier in the week stated that Khan would be treated like any other deportee who has been sent back to Guyana.

“Whatever matters, allegations have been made against him, those will be investigated. He will [be] treated like every other deportee that is being deported from the States. All deportees coming in normally are escorted to CID headquarters,” the Crime Chief (ag) said.

Khan was sentenced in 2009 after he pleaded guilty to arms trafficking, drug trafficking, conspiracy and witness tampering. He was nabbed in neighbouring Suriname back in June 2006 after fleeing Guyana.