Rodent Control Officer arraigned for cane harvester’s murder

Twenty-five-year-old, Donald Grovesnor called “Black Boy”, of Lot 19 Sideline Dam Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was Thursday arraigned for the murder of a cane harvester.

The accused appeared at the Wales Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate, Zameena Ali-Seepaul and was slapped with the indictable offence.

It is being alleged that on March 3, 2019 at Wales, he murdered 29-year-old Suraj Jailall called “Neshal” of Lot 92 Sideline dam Sister’s Village WBD.

He was remanded on the charge and is expected to return on March 27 for reports.

Jailall died the following day at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), after being chopped to his head by Grovesnor.

According to reports, the chop resulted in a section of the now dead man’s ear being severed.

The chopping incident allegedly stemmed from an earlier argument between the two on Sunday last.

Inews understands that the duo were imbibing on the day in question when an argument arised. Sometime later, the suspected reportedly accosted Jailall but subsequently releazsed him and went home.

The man however returned with a cutlass and dealt Jailall the fatal blow before escaping.

Jailall was taken to the hospital where he was being treated by died at around 13:00h on Monday last.