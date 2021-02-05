Robbie Rambarran is new DCEO at GPHC

Effective February 1, 2021, the Board of Directors and Management of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) welcomed Mr. Robbie Rambarran to the team as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO).

No stranger to the GPHC, Robbie began his career with the Corporation in 2002 as a Clerk in the Stores Department. Determined to continually advance throughout his thirteen (13) year tenure at the Corporation he served in the capacity of Stores Coordinator, Assistant Director of Finance, Finance Director (ag.), and Chief Executive Officer (ag.) before moving on to the international development sector in 2015.

The holder of a Master of Business Administration (MBA), Robbie also holds professional qualifications in Procurement and Project Management.

In addition to his professional skills, his human and managerial qualities combined with his

experience and knowledge of the GPHC’s operations at various levels saw him emerging as the most promising candidate following a an extensive and extremely competitive selection process.

Mr. Rambarran brings exceptional knowledge, ability and background to the GPHC which is projected to amplify the institution’s capacity to offer safe, high quality care to the people it serves. [GPHC Press Release]