Robbery suspects nabbed with loaded firearms, stolen items

Police ranks in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) arrested two male suspects who had, just moments before, robbed a farmer of his gold chain and cell phone.

According to police reports, the ranks, acting on information received, intercepted a vehicle Saturday night at the Wismar Mackenzie Bridge in Linden during which they arrested the two gunmen.

The suspects – Eon Ward called ‘Killa’ and Faisal Moore – were found with two unlicensed 9mm pistols, matching rounds of ammunition and the stolen gold chain and cell phone.

Reports are that the items belonged to Claus Pearce, a 38-year-old farmer from West Watooka, who was robbed at about 21:15h Saturday night at Middle Street, Silvertown in Wismar. Pearce was relieved of one gold chain valued at $636,000 and one Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $20,000.

Enquires disclosed that the victim was liming at a shop in Silvertown when he heard the sound of a gun crank in front of him. He then saw Faisal Moore, dressed in a blue and green jersey without a mask, point a handgun at him, and Eon Ward, dressed in a blue Polo jersey and long white jeans, push what felt like a handgun to his abdomen and began to search him. Faisal Moore allegedly grabbed the gold along from his neck and relieved him of his cell phone. The suspects then made good their escape.

Less than five minutes later, acting on information received, alert Police ranks on mobile patrol proceeded to the Wismar Mackenzie Bridge, where they intercepted and stopped one burgundy Axio car (registration number #PAH 2346). Eon Ward and Faisal Moore were the only occupants of the car (driven by Moore).

They were ordered to exit the vehicle, and a search was conducted in their presence. Thereafter, two 9mm pistols were found. One of the pistols had a magazine and four suspected 9mm rounds of ammunition, and the other had a magazine with three suspected 9mm rounds. Further checks unearthed an extra clip (Magazine with 26 suspected 9MM rounds).

The men were escorted to the Wismar Police Station, where further checks were made on their persons and in the car, and the stolen gold chain and Samsung cell phone were recovered.

The men were taken into custody and are slated to be charged.

