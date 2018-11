The Police, in a brief release today (Monday), stated that a male suspect who was being sought in connection with an armed robbery committed on a Sophia resident at David Street, Kitty on October 22, 2018, was early this morning apprehended.

According to the Police, a search of his person revealed that the 30-year-old resident of Hadfield Street, Lodge, had concealed in his crotch, an unlicensed 9MM pistol with two (2) live rounds.

He is being processed for court.