Robbery suspect fatally shot by security officer at Eccles Industrial Site

A so far unidentified man was shot and killed by security officers after he and another suspect were found in the compound of a manufacturing business at Eccles Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred sometime around 21:45h on Friday night at Sueria Manufacturing Inc., Industrial Site, Eccles.

INews was told that an employee of Delta Security Services visited the manufacturing company for routine inspection when two men were observed in the compound.

The security officer called out the men, one of whom fired a shot in his direction.

It was related that the security officer, who was armed with a company weapon, took cover behind a parked truck and returned fire at the suspects.

This resulted in the men scaling the fence and running across an open land space in order to cross a canal to escape.

However, upon checking the canal, one of the suspects was found lying on the bank with injuries to his abdomen. He died at the scene.

The police were summoned and the area was combed for his accomplice but he was not found.

No firearm was found on the dead bandit.

His body was escorted to Lyken Funeral Home, awaiting identification and Post Mortem Examination.

Investigations are ongoing.