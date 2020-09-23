Robbery Suspect escaped from Lusignan Prison by jumping fence

The 23-year-old robbery suspect who escaped from the Lusignan Prison during the wee hours of today did so by jumping the fence.

This was revealed by Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels.

He explained that the prisoner, Leroy Graham, “broke out of a section of the burnt Lusignan Prison where he was housed for safety reasons”.

“So far, evidence suggests that he jumped the southern fence and headed in the direction of the backlands,” the Prison Director added.

Efforts are still being made to recapture him.

Graham’s last known address is Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

He was on remand at the facility. He was charged for armed robbery and was admitted to the prison on August 20.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the fugitive are encouraged to contact the Lusignan Operations Room on 220-4173 or the nearest Police Station.