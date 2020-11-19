Roads to be closed to facilitate State visit of UAE delegation to Guyana

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday announced that several roads will be closed to facilitate a State visit by a delegation from the United Arab Emirates.

The team includes, His Highness Sheika Ahmad Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum and eight others.

The GPF has advised that the following roads will be closed from Thursday, November 19 to Saturday, November 21, 2020:

1) Regent Street and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive – No Entry

2) South Road and Oronoque Street – No Entry East

3) Bridge from Croal Street to South Road – No Entry

4) Vlissengen Road and South Road – No Entry North

5) Oronoque and Charlotte Streets – No Entry East

6) Parade and Young Streets – No Entry West

7) High and Young streets – No Entry East

8) Duke and Barrack streets – No Entry North

The Guyana Police Force apologizes for any inconvenience caused.