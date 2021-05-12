Road construction workers attacked, robbed by armed bandits

Five persons who were working on a road construction project at ‘A’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown were Tuesday morning attacked and robbed by two bandits, one of whom was armed with a gun.

Police said the individuals are employed with a construction company currently doing works on the streets in the area.

At around 10:00h, the workers sought shelter in a container when it began to rain.

During this time, they were approached by the two perpetrators who came on foot from an unknown direction.

The bandits held the workers at gunpoint and ordered them to surrender their belongings.

One of the perpetrators discharged the gun inside the container as both assailants assaulted the workers.

After the perpetrators collected their bounty, they barricaded the victims inside the container and made good their escape.

The victims are:

1. A 25-year-old construction worker who was robbed of a Samsung J-20 Cellular Phone valued $35,000, a Blu Cellular phone valued $6,000, and $5,000 in cash.

2. A 21-year-old labourer who was robbed of a Samsung Galaxy A-31 Cellular phone valued $56,000, a gold ring valued $30,000, and $7,000 in cash.

3. A 32-year-old Operater/Supervisor who was robbed of a Samsung F-E Cellular phone valued $130,000, a gold ring valued $50,000, two silver rings valued $40,000, two silver chains valued $25,000, two silver bands, and one black leather wallet valued $1,500 containing $70,000.

4. A 20-year-old labourer who was robbed of a ZTE cellphone valued $32,000, a silver chain valued $10,000, and 5,000 in cash.

5. A 42-year-old labourer who was robbed of $4,000 in cash.