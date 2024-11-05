Riverview fisherman shot by neighbour

A 37-year-old man was on Sunday night hospitalised after being shot by his neighbour while hanging out at a bar at Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Injured is Zahir Hussein, a fisherman of Riverview Ruimveldt, Georgetown. According to reports received, Hussein was at the time, consuming alcohol at the bar within the area, when the suspect arrived in a drunken state and began firing his gun in the air. The incident occurred just minutes before midnight. Persons in the area claim that the suspect is not a licensed firearm holder.

This publication understands that Hussein was shot twice to the leg after he confronted the suspect, who is his neighbour. In an interview with this publication Hussein’s cousin, Kris Seymore, who was an eyewitness recollected the series of events leading up to the shooting.

“My cousin was drinking on the corner and when he (the suspect) come in, he pull out he gun not too far from my cousin and raise up and shoot and my cousin said like you want kill me. So, after my cousin said like you want kill me, I end up facing and I walk over towards it (the scene), so when I walk towards it, he end up stick he gun at me and he girl run out of his shop hollering shoot them, kill them, kill them and me man start to shoot. Not far, about 15, 20 feet away from me. the man fire a couple well shots and me cousin end up pick up two,” the man explained.

After being shot, the man, who is the father of a newborn, was taken to the hospital. In an interview with this publication, Hussein’s mother revealed that as a result of the incident, her son is now in severe pain.

“He’s in a lot of pain, he’s crying for pain because the hole is big that he get through his foot, so he can’t walk or do anything for himself. He’s in a lot of pain, just crying, he don’t even want to eat,” the mother stated.

According to information reaching this publication, this is not the first time the suspect had indiscriminately fired his gun in the area.

Following Sunday’s night incident, enraged neighbours ransacked the suspect’s shop which he operates out of his home. The suspect has since turned himself into police custody as the investigations continue.

