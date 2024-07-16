Rise in road fatalities threatens Guyana ability to meet UN Road Safety target – Benn

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn has indicated that if immediate action is not taken against errant drivers on the country’s roadways, Guyana will be unable to meet the requirements for the United Nations (UN) Decade of Action for Road Safety, which seeks to reduce road traffic fatalities and injuries by at least 50 per cent by 2030.

Benn pointed out that irresponsible adult behavior, speeding and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is the primary cause for the 97 deaths recorded for 2024, thus far.

Referencing to the recent accident which claimed the lives of a former national footballer, Carl Hunte and his nine-year-old grandson, Malique Roberts, along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, Benn issued a national call to licence holders to adhere to traffic laws and speed limits.

He explained that the government’s goal to decrease the number of fatalities is not only geared at meeting the United Nation’s goal but also at enhancing public safety and ensuring that youths enjoy the economic growth ahead.

“While there is a reduction in the numbers given the number of journey miles and the number of vehicles we have there is still a significant problem and if we continue in this trend, we will be unable to meet the requirements of the United Nations Decade of road safety by reducing road deaths by half by 2030. So, we have a number of initiatives ongoing,” Minister Benn said.

On the topic of reinforcement, Benn disclosed that the Force will soon launch a new initiative dubbed “Do the Right Thing”, which is geared towards retraining and retooling young drivers utilising the country’s roadways.

He believes that the sensitisation project will address the issue of awareness and respect for the rule of law and public safety.

“The fundamental appeal and the fundamental consciousness have to reside in those who drive…Young adult behaviour has to be changed, they have to have a greater sense of awareness, they have to be coached, they have to retrained to bring about a change in this issue,” the Minister posited.

“We keep calling on the corporate bodies and the NGO’s (non-government organisation) to support the issues as well as insurance companies and those who sell cars, they should be involved in it,” he added.

In the month of June, the Force’s Traffic Department reported that 97 individuals lost their lives in road accidents on Guyana’s roadways so far this year. This total includes 42 fatal accidents and 55 road incidents.

When compared to the same period last year the figure reflects a 19 per cent decrease in fatal accidents, some 47 fewer accidents.

According to GPF, some of those accidents were preventable and could have been avoided if people paid more attention to road safety, especially pedestrians.

However, it made known that a persistent disregard for safety among road users, with individuals continuing to engage in risky behaviors remains a trend among the population.

