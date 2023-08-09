Rice production expanding in Region 9 – Agri. minister

Diversifying the agriculture sector and increasing crop production is a top the priority of government and with the vast savannahs of Region Nine, rice production is being expanded.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information said, “Places like Kumu, Moco Moco and Deep South – those areas started the production of rice. At Moco Moco they have over 10 acres of rice that is being planted there.”

Under the supervision of officials from the Guyana Rice Development Board, large-scale rice cultivation has taken flight in the Rupununi.

The agriculture ministry will also ensure that rice is planted in other villages like Karasabai, Quarrie and other areas that have suitable soil type for rice cultivation.

“There are a number of other villages that have embarked on rice production in the Region Nine area, so the future is looking very bright because people in the region are looking forward to even growing their own rice,” the agriculture minister noted.

The ministry has been supporting these villages’ efforts by providing the rice seeds, a rice mill and a combine, among other farming equipment.

However, to facilitate the expansion of rice production in the Rupununi, Minister Mustapha is currently sourcing portable rice mills for the villages.

“We could get it for like about $5 million. So, if we could get it into Guyana, we will give it to the villages so that they can have their own portable mill to process the paddy.”

Only in July, farmers from Region Nine engaged their Brazilian counterparts to discuss better agriculture techniques, suitable to the Rupununi.

Since then, Guyana has pledged to adopt some of those advanced techniques. (DPI)

