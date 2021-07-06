Rice farmer found dead at Reliance backdam; foul play suspected

A 29-year-old rice farmer of Mainstay Public Road, Essequibo Coast was today found dead in a backdam at Reliance in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

He has been identified as Narendra Seecharran who was last seen alive on Monday.

His body bore several marks of violence and he was found hanging from a jamoon tree. Foul play is suspected.

The man’s bike was found a good distance from his body. His ripped up clothes and footwear were also found some distance away from the man’s body.

Family members contend that the man did not commit suicide and pointed to a recent encounter between the young man and several other farmers.

It is suspected that the man was killed after he conducted “vapor spraying” on his rice fields at Lima, but during the process, the chemicals extended to other farmers’ rice fields, causing damage to some plants.