Rice farmer dies in Anna Regina accident

An alleged drunken motorcyclist was on Friday killed after he reportedly collided with a minibus along the Anna Regina Public Road, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supename).

Dead is Bissoonnauth Ramnarine popularly called “Lora”, a rice farmer of Devonshire Castle Old Road, Essequibo Coast.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Public Hospital, Suddie shortly after 15:45h on Friday.

Based on reports received, Ramnarine who allegedly was under the influence of alcohol was riding his motorcycle heading home from Anna Regina when he lost control of the motorcycle and slammed into the back of a minibus.

After the collision, he reportedly fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries. He was subsequently picked up and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital but he did not make it. The driver of the minibus was detained as investigations continue.