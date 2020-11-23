RHTYSC launches 30th Anniversary Special Magazine

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, (RHTYSC) MS, recently launched its 30th anniversary magazine by handling over the first copy to Prime Minister Mark Phillips at his Camp Street Office. A copy of the forty-four pages magazine was also handed over to Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, a longtime friend of the RHTYSC, MS.

The RHTYSC, MS is widely considered Guyana’s leading youth and sports organization and is the only one to have ever received a national award- Medal of Service, for service to the county in the fields of education, sports and youth development.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster and his deputy Simon Naidu served as Editors in Chief and researchers for the magazine which would be distributed free of cost across Guyana, the Caribbean and North America.

The Magazine was printed at the F and H Printery in Georgetown and Foster noted that the main objective was to document the remarkable history of the club, since its formation in September 1990 by three-time Guyana and Commonwealth Youth Service Awardee, the ST. Francis Community Developers.

From a very humble birth, the RHTYSC has grown into a dynamic organization which undertakes seven hundred activities annually under a wide range of sub-headings including sports, education, culture, youth development and community developments.

The Magazine, Foster stated, would serve as a personal souvenir for club members as they reflect on the achievements over the last thirty years.

The RHTYSC since lifting its first cricket title in 1992 has gone on to win a total of ninety-eight tournaments at the different levels. A combined one hundred and five RHTYSC members have played for either Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies at the different levels.

Among the articles in the magazine are messages from the President Keith Foster, the Secretary/CEO and the Club’s official cricket sponsors. Other articles include Major Achievements in 1990-2020, year by year accomplishments, pictorial reviews, founders of the club, outstanding executives over the years, future leaders for the RHTYSC and profiles of each of the Club’s ten cricket teams.

Special articles also feature the RHTYSC female West Indies players and other club members Esuan Crandon, Royston Crandon, Jonathan Rampersaud and Assad Fudadin.

The club would like to express thanks to all the sponsors who made the 30th anniversary Magazine a success including Namilco, Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Bakewell, Panthera’s Solution, Star Sports, Trophy Stall, HA Snacks Co. Ltd, Berbice Cricket Board, PPDI, Ansa Mcal, Karibee Rice, Bounty Farm, Bissan Trading, V-Net Communications, GNNL, Baksh Travel Service and RL Rental.

Persons interested in receiving a copy of the magazine can call Simon Naidu on 337-4562 during working hours.