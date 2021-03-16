Retrial ordered for man accused of killing aunt in 2016

The trial of Kevin Mohan, also known as “Chucky”, who is accused of the 2016 stabbing death of his aunt, has ended on a hung jury.

The matter was presided over by Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.

The accused has since been remanded to prison, pending a new trial after the jury failed to reach a verdict on charges of murder leveled against him.

It is alleged that on September 4, 2016, at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, he murdered Anita Mohan during a robbery.

Mohan who pleaded not guilty was represented by Attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir while the state’s case was led Prosecutor Tiffani Lyken.

Based on reports, Anita’s battered body was discovered in a pool of blood in the kitchen of her Lot 315 South East Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown. An autopsy performed revealed that Anita had sustained a chop wound to her head and one in the vicinity of her temple, along with a stab wound to her chin and one in her mouth.

A portion of her tongue was severed, and she was strangled.