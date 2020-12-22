Retired Priest found dead with 7 stab wounds

Retired Priest George Chuck-A-Sang, 82, was on Monday found dead with several stab wounds about his body.

Chuck-A-Sang lived alone at Vlissengen Road Lodge, Georgetown.

His daughter told investigators that she last spoke to her father on December 18.

On the day in question, she called her father via WhatsApp but he did not answer.

The daughter later then went to her father’s home but was unable to contact him.

As such, she went to the residence of the current Priest and informed him of the situation.

She and the Priest then returned to her father’s home where the Priest opened the door.

Upon investigating, they discovered the body in a motionless state on the floor.

Police said there were what appeared to be seven stab wounds about his body, and his forehead appeared to be swollen.

The body was escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.